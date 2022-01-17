Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50. Saga Communications has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $141.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

