SakeToken Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $27,150.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SakeToken

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

