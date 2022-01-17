salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,720 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $122,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $231.23. 5,805,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $5,803,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,409 shares of company stock worth $98,073,431 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

