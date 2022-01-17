Samsara Inc’s (NYSE:IOT) Quiet Period To End on January 24th

Samsara’s (NYSE:IOT) quiet period will end on Monday, January 24th. Samsara had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $805,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Samsara’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

