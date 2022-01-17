Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.16 Million

Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $29.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $111.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $129.19 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

