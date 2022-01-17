Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €363.90 ($413.52) and last traded at €367.00 ($417.05). 95,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €386.90 ($439.66).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €463.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €474.17.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

