Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 509.3 days.
OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading on Monday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09.
Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.
Schaeffler Company Profile
Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.
