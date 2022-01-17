Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 509.3 days.

OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading on Monday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.