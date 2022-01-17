Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,768.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNF remained flat at $$42.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $42.60.
About Schibsted ASA
