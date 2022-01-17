Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,440 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.