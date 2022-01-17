Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

