Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $37.67. Approximately 5,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 226,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 749,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,784,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 111,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

