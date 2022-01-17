Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) Insider Purchases £114,000 in Stock

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) insider Peter G. Hetherington purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($154,744.13).
Scotgold Resources stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.17) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.30. Scotgold Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £51.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79.
