Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) Insider Purchases £114,000 in Stock

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) insider Peter G. Hetherington purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($154,744.13).

Scotgold Resources stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.17) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.30. Scotgold Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £51.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79.

About Scotgold Resources

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

