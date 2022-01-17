ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005195 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $88.81 million and approximately $209,246.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,315,170 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

