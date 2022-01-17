Scrypta Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 78.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $37,887.70 and approximately $549.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 76.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033247 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,115,534 coins and its circulating supply is 19,315,534 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

