Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,273 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

NYSE:SE opened at $175.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.26. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $168.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

