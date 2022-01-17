Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 31.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 39,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $198,251.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,179 shares of company stock valued at $80,054,761. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $137.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.