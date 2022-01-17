Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.99% of Sealed Air worth $891,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $3,051,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $67.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

