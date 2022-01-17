Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.31 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

