Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $8.94 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $57.95 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.94 or 0.00021148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00322748 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009033 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002909 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000128 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

