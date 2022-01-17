Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,420.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,420 ($19.28) and last traded at GBX 1,370 ($18.60), with a volume of 16649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,377.50 ($18.70).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,848 ($25.08) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($25.78) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Trust Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.49).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £255.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,305.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,248.61.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.