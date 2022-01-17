Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $742.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

