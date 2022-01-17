Selfkey (KEY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.09 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $51.75 million and $12.09 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

