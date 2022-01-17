Sempra Energy Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.40 Per Share (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average of $129.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.