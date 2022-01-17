Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stake Decreased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the quarter. Semtech accounts for 2.0% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Semtech worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Semtech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Semtech by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.36. 28,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,120. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,409. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

