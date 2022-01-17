Semux Market Cap Tops $10,700.47 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $10,700.47 and $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00183062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009595 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006869 BTC.

BitTorrent (new) (BTT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000969 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002608 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002339 BTC.

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

