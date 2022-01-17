Senior (LON:SNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.92

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.92 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 29761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.90 ($1.93).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.40) to GBX 137 ($1.86) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 160 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senior has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.63).

The firm has a market cap of £589.28 million and a P/E ratio of -19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.86.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

