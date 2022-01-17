Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 423,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 668,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.34 on Monday. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,608.66% and a negative net margin of 144.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 78.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.