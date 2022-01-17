Sentinel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.01 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $96.41 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,181,896,469 coins and its circulating supply is 6,697,765,886 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

