Serum (SRM) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Serum has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00007081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $398.81 million and approximately $48.50 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.