Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $64.99 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

