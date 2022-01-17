ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,166,000 after buying an additional 78,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.90.

NOW stock opened at $531.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

