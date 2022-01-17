ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $89.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

