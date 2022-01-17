SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post sales of $137.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.88 million and the lowest is $128.02 million. SFL reported sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $499.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

SFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SFL by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,380,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.