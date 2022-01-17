Shard Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $101,223.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded 116.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

