SharedStake 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.00 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $8,553.11 and $24.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SharedStake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.71 or 0.07632303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,626.64 or 0.99745199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007897 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SharedStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SharedStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.