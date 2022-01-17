Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $725.05 Million

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and $725.05 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00069761 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.87 or 0.07624610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.60 or 0.99764578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

