Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 5,221,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,163.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shimao Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

SIOPF opened at $0.72 on Monday. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

