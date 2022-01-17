Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 5,221,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,163.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shimao Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

SIOPF opened at $0.72 on Monday. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

