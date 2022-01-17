Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 4.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

SHOP traded up $38.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,102.91. 2,220,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,424.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,459.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

