Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Rises By 41.7%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,230. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.9805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.