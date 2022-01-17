Short Interest in American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Expands By 52.4%

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNP opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. American Sierra Gold has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

American Sierra Gold Company Profile

American Sierra Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals. It has interests in the Pangue & Caren placer properties, the Madre de Dios & Ciclon mineral properties, and the Jota properties. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

