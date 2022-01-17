Short Interest in Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Declines By 34.8%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ANXGF opened at $0.47 on Monday. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.