Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rises By 39.4%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $37.22. 3,602,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
