Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rises By 39.4%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $37.22. 3,602,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

