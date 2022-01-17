Short Interest in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Decreases By 35.6%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 735,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.