Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Rises By 52.3%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of BBQ stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. BBQ has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts forecast that BBQ will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
