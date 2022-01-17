Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Expands By 43.5%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000.

NYSE:MUI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.67. 3,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $17.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

