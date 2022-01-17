Short Interest in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Decreases By 35.6%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BLTS stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

