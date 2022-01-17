Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Drops By 36.1%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE BBU traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $45.98. 9,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

