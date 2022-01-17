Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Expands By 40.7%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

CNSWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,458.33.

CNSWF stock traded down $19.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,696.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,200.45 and a one year high of $1,919.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,749.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,692.59.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

