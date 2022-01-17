Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Grows By 54.5%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. Croda International has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $71.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

