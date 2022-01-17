Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Expands By 54.9%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DNZOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get DENSO alerts:

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. DENSO has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.96.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.